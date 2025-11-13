Don’t Blame Megan Thee Stallion For Klay Thompson’s NBA Slump

Klay Thompson is standing up for his lady Megan Thee Stallion after she was blamed for his on court slump. Despite being a four-time NBA champion and the current record-holder for most points in a quarter (37!), Klay’s current production has paled in comparison to his prime. He’s currently averaging just 8.5 points a game for the Dallas Mavericks, playing the lowest minutes since his rookie season for the Golden State Warriors (2011–12).

On a recent podcast, former NBA star Jason Williams (White Chocolate!) attributed his athletic woes to his domestic bliss, crassly saying it “only takes one p**** to drag a battleship across the desert … That’s how powerful it is.” He also directed commentary directly at Klay by name, remarking, “Klay Thompson, I ain’t sayin’ that’s what it is… but that might be what it is.”

After the social media admins for Williams’ podcast shared the clip on Instagram, Thompson himself chimed in in the comments section, writing, “Referring to my GF as a ‘p—y’ is so disgusting and disturbing. Especially from someone who played in the NBA. How would yall feel if I referred to your wives in such a way ? Do better fellas. Very disappointing.”

Klay and Meg first went public with their relationship in the summertime, and when he was asked about her on the red carpet of her foundation’s gala, he called her a “sweet lady” as he showed off a watch she’d given him.

As for the real reason that Thompson hasn’t been playing as well; you can probably attribute that to age and injury, as well as being on a new team that is playing through its fair share of behind-the-scenes turmoil (Nico Harrison). In Game 6 of the 2019 Finals against the Toronto Raptors, Thompson tore his ACL, and missed the entire 2020–21 season due to a torn Achilles.