12.20.16

Rookie Brandon Ingram, the Lakers’ No. 2 pick, is a long way from home out in LaLa Land. But one of the perks (depending on how you feel about travel) of being an NBA player is that you get to visit so many new and exciting places that you’ve maybe never been before. Sometimes, you also get to make a triumphant return to your old stomping grounds.

That’s what happened to Ingram on Monday when the Lakers traveled to Charlotte for their game against the Hornets. The Duke alum had a chance to take in a Blue Devils game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and watch his old team get a win against Tennessee State.

But that wasn’t his only homecoming. Ingram grew up in the town of Kinston, which is about four hours East of Charlotte. And though he didn’t get a chance to visit his hometown, his hometown came to him.

It’s truly touching that so many people made the trip to see their hometown hero. The Lakers are bringing Ingram along slowly, but he’s shown flashes of that potential that made the Lakers to select him with the second pick in last summer’s draft. He’s currently averaging 7.7 points, four rebounds, and two assists in just over 27 minutes of action.

