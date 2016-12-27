Carmelo Anthony Surprised A Cancer Patient’s Family With A New Car On Christmas

12.27.16 17 hours ago

It really seems like people are out to get Carmelo Anthony this season. At the very least, certain people might be trying to get under his skin, perhaps to get him to end his worst habits or simply to get revenge, and throughout it all the Knicks star has stuck to the high road. And while people have been talking about those things that George Karl wrote about Anthony in his upcoming book, he focused on making someone else’s life a little better.

As you can see in the above video, Anthony was embraced by 17-year-old Jarell Lara and his family prior to the Knicks’ Christmas game, after he surprised them with a brand new Kia. The gift was the second that Anthony had given the Lara family, as he previously took them on a $2,000 Christmas shopping spree. Jarell is battling a rare form of cancer known as Langerhans cell histiocytosis, and his mother made huge sacrifices for him during his 18 months of chemotherapy. According to ESPN, Anthony was more than happy to do his part.

“I don’t think you can put that in words,” Anthony said. “That is a family that I have gotten a chance to know. My foundation donated a car to them, working with Kia [and the Garden of Dreams] … and just to see the expression on their faces, the son, one of the kids wanted to cry but held it in … that is what it is all about.”

“I thought someone was punking me,” Jarell told MSGNetworks.com of what he thought when Anthony told the family to come over to the loading dock ramp at the Garden where the car was parked. “It hasn’t sunk in. It’s a blessing from God. There are so many people [that] Carmelo Anthony can help, and he chose to help me. It’s the greatest Christmas you could ask for.”

“I’m a strong person,” Jarell added. “I never thought I wouldn’t make it. I had some tough days, but on those days, knowing Carmelo had my back helped me get through.” (Via ESPN)

The Knicks ended up losing their Christmas matchup with the Celtics, despite Anthony’s 29 points. It’s probably okay to let them off the hook for this one, though.

TAGSCARMELO ANTHONY

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 5 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP