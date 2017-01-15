UPROXX
News
Sections
Main
First 100 Days
Tracking The Policies Of A New White House
The Intercept
Fearless, Adversarial Journalism
Featured
News
The Leaked Trump/Russia Dossier Contains A Lot More Than ‘Golden Showers’ — Here’s What We Know
News
How Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy Could Affect The U.S. Economy And Consumers
Entertainment
Sections
TV
Movies
Hitfix
What's Alan Watching
Inside Television with Alan Sepinwall
The Oscar Chase
Chronicling the 2016 Awards Season
Gaming
Web Culture
Featured
FilmDrunk
‘Three Amigos’ Revisited: Still Charming And Singularly Strange At 30
Movies
These Are The Best Performances In Martin Scorsese’s Films
Sports
Sections
Main
Dime
NBA on UPROXX
With Spandex
Pro Wrestling on UPROXX
NFL
College Football
MMA
Featured
Sports
Watch The Incredible Sequence That Led To The Packers Stunning The Cowboys In An Instant Classic
DimeMag
George Karl Has Plenty Of Nice Things To Say Despite The ‘Furious’ Backlash To His New Book
Music
Sections
Main
RealTalk
Hip Hop on UPROXX
Uncharted
The Best Musicians You Haven't Heard of Yet
Featured
RealTalk
5 Years Later, It’s Time To Declare Schoolboy Q’s ‘Habits And Contradictions’ A Classic
Music
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement
Life & Discovery
Sections
Main
Food & Drink
Smart and fresh, never basic
Travel & Adventure
Explore The World You Are Inheriting
Health
Lifehack Your Body and Soul
Featured
Life
Get To Know The Soon-To-Be Record Holder For Traveling To Every Country On Earth
Life
Detox Is A Scam: A Doctor Explains How To Maximize Your 2017 Health Goals
Real Stories
Culture-Defining Longform Stories and Oral Histories
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’
How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early '90s
See More...
Shows
Featured
Meet The Boxing Coach Who Changes Lives By Creating A Safe Haven For Kids
‘Lost’ Creator Damon Lindelof Names His Five Favorite TV Show Endings
The Implication Of This ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Fan Theory Is What We Pretty Much Already Knew
See More...
Search for:
About
About
Privacy
Terms
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Get UPROXX Everywhere.
Follow @UPROXX
Member
Sign Up
Sign In
Watch The Incredible Sequence That Led To The Packers Stunning The Cowboys
Bill DiFilippo
01.15.17
14 hours ago
• 2 Comments
George Karl Has Plenty Of Nice Things To Say Despite His 'Furious' Book
Ashley Burns
01.13.17
3 days ago
WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Snuka Has Passed Away At Age 73
Brandon Stroud
01.15.17
19 hours ago
• 16 Comments
It's Time To Fully Appreciate The College Football Playoff
Martin Rickman
01.12.17
4 days ago
• 7 Comments
Learning To Finally Stop Caring About The NFL
The concussion thing, confusing rules, hostile live game experiences -- it's all become too much for some fans
Peter Berkes
4 days ago
• 23 Comments
We Simulated The Divisional Round Using Madden 17, And There Were Some Huge Road Wins
Tony Xypteras
01.11.17
5 days ago
• 6 Comments
Picking Our Ultimate Dream Teams For The New 3-On-3 League
Bill DiFilippo
,
Ashley Burns
,
Brian Grubb
,
Jamie Cooper
,
Ryan Nagelhout
and
Martin Rickman
01.12.17
4 days ago
• 8 Comments
NBA Power Rankings Week 11: It’s Probably Time For A Move In Denver
Brad Rowland
01.11.17
5 days ago
Travis Kelce Blasted The Refs After Kansas City’s Loss Instead Of Blaming Himself
Dave Lozo
01.16.17
5 mins ago
This Tiny Fan Interviewing WWE Superstars Is Exactly What Your Heart Needs Right Now
Bill Hanstock
01.16.17
46 mins ago
Antonio Brown Posted Mike Tomlin’s Fiery Speech About ‘A**hole’ Patriots Live On Facebook
Chris Mottram
01.16.17
1 hour ago
All The Results And Finishes From BJ Penn’s Return At UFC Fight Night Phoenix
Ryan Harkness
01.16.17
10 hours ago
2 Comments
Chris Conley Somehow Came Back Into The Game After This Devastating Steelers Hit
Matthew Rothstein
01.15.17
10 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers Invented His Miracle Playoff Pass In The Huddle
Matthew Rothstein
01.15.17
11 hours ago
A Packers Fan Has Been Letting His Unbelievable Bet Ride For Eight Straight Weeks
Matthew Rothstein
01.15.17
11 hours ago
Joel Embiid Fired Back At Skip Bayless For His Bad Cowboys Take
Matthew Rothstein
01.15.17
12 hours ago
5 Comments
The Internet Had A Great Time Roasting The Cowboys After Their Loss To The Packers
Matthew Rothstein
01.15.17
13 hours ago
2 Comments
Watch The Incredible Sequence That Led To The Packers Stunning The Cowboys In An Instant Classic
Bill DiFilippo
01.15.17
14 hours ago
2 Comments
Ezekiel Elliott Made Clay Matthews Tackle Nothing But Air With This Vicious Spin Move
Bill DiFilippo
01.15.17
14 hours ago
James Harden And Two Nets Players Teamed Up For This Hilarious Triple Flop
Brad Rowland
01.15.17
15 hours ago
Carmelo Anthony And The Knicks Seem Destined For A Messy Breakup
Bill DiFilippo
01.15.17
15 hours ago
3 Comments
Cowboys’ Cole Beasley Got Obliterated On This Beautiful Open Field Tackle
Bill DiFilippo
01.15.17
16 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Showed Off His Freakish Length And Athleticism On This Chase Down Block
Brad Rowland
01.15.17
16 hours ago
WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Results 1/15/17
Bill Hanstock
01.15.17
17 hours ago
6 Comments
UPROXX
Job at Uproxx
Contact
Advertising
About UPROXX
Privacy Policy
Staff
Powered by
WordPress.com VIP