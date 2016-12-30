UPROXX
Celebrating WWE's Blackest Moments Of 2016
David Dennis, Jr.
12.30.16
2 days ago
NBA Power Rankings, Week 9
Brad Rowland
12.28.16
4 days ago
LeBron’s Dominance Of Kevin Durant Is The Latest In A Line Of Lopsided NBA Star Rivalries
Matthew Rothstein
12.27.16
5 days ago
• 17 Comments
Ranking The Top Sports Video Games Of 2016
Dan Seitz
,
Jason Tabrys
and
Bill Hanstock
12.29.16
3 days ago
• 3 Comments
The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 4/7/97: Crane Games
Brandon Stroud
12.28.16
3 days ago
• 16 Comments
The Rise Of The NBA's Christmas Day
How It Went From Afterthought To An American Sports Tradition Loved By Players And Fans
Martin Rickman
12.22.16
1 week ago
• 3 Comments
Ranking DeMarcus Cousins' Best 'You Gotta Be F*cking Kidding Me' Faces Of 2016
Ashley Burns
12.23.16
1 week ago
The 16 Most Memorable NBA Moments Of 2016
Ashley Burns
12.21.16
2 weeks ago
• 2 Comments
Start Your New Year Off Right By Watching Every Single WWE Title Change Of 2016
Danielle Matheson
12.31.16
4 hours ago
2 Comments
James Harden Helped His MVP Case With His Historic Second Triple-Double In As Many Days
Ryan Nagelhout
12.31.16
4 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Out Here Blocking And Dunking On Everybody And Everything
Ryan Nagelhout
12.31.16
6 hours ago
The Sacramento Kings Turned The Adorable Up To 11 And Let A Dog Run Their Twitter
Danielle Matheson
12.31.16
7 hours ago
Ronda Rousey Says She Needs To ‘Think About The Future’ After Her UFC 207 Loss
Ryan Nagelhout
12.31.16
7 hours ago
10 Comments
Tito Ortiz Bragged About His Massive Payday From Betting Against Ronda Rousey
Dan MacRae
12.31.16
10 hours ago
4 Comments
Ronda Rousey’s Mom Thinks She Should Retire And ‘Let Stupid People Get Punched In The Face’
Ryan Harkness
12.31.16
11 hours ago
Alabama’s Captains Refused To Shake Hands With Washington Players Before The Peach Bowl
Brad Rowland
12.31.16
11 hours ago
Louisville’s Kicker Got Completely Destroyed When He Tried To Tackle LSU’s Derrius Guice
Bill DiFilippo
12.31.16
12 hours ago
Duke Got Absolutely Embarrassed With This Game-Sealing Backboard Alley-Oop
Brad Rowland
12.31.16
12 hours ago
The NBA’s Top 100 Dunks Of The Year Are The Perfect Way To Say Goodbye To 2016
Dan MacRae
12.31.16
13 hours ago
LeBron James Praised Isaiah Thomas For Being The Celtics’ ‘Clear-Cut Star’
Bill DiFilippo
12.31.16
13 hours ago
2 Comments
John Cena Calls Out Roman Reigns For Laughing At Kevin Owens Heckling A Fan
Andrew Roberts
12.31.16
14 hours ago
13 Comments
Florida State’s Horse Mascot Attempted A Revolt Against Its Human Overlord
Bill DiFilippo
12.31.16
14 hours ago
The Most Vicious Photos From Amanda Nunes’ Beatdown Of Ronda Rousey
Bill DiFilippo
12.31.16
15 hours ago
Ronda Rousey’s Mom Defended Her Daughter Following A Devastating UFC 207 Loss
Ryan Harkness
12.31.16
16 hours ago
