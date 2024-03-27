Here’s something you should know before seeing Arkasha Stevenson’s The First Omen: it really is a true prequel to Richard Donner’s 1976 The Omen. It’s not one of those things where it’s set decades before, so there’s room for an infinite amount of sequels before we get to the Donner version. And it’s also not one of those things where there’s a plan to remake the original The Omen after this film. If you watch 1976’s The Omen, The First Omen leads directly into it. The First Omen is the Rogue One of The Omen movies.

Though, it’s hard to get a read on how many people have seen the original three The Omen movies these days. If you haven’t, oh, I highly recommend them. The first one stars Gregory Peck(!) as a US ambassador who learns his son Damien is the Antichrist. Damien: Omen II is also terrific as Damien, now in military school, lives with his uncle, played by William Holden(!). And then in Omen III: The Final Conflict, Damien is played by Sam Neill(!) who, as the Antichrist, decides he should get involved in politics. These are great movies! Also, a big difference between the Omen movies and its contemporaries is that Damien isn’t possessed. Damien knows exactly who he is and what he’s doing.

As stated, The First Omen takes place right before the events of The Omen and gets into how Damien (aka the Antichrist) came to be in the first place. Nell Tiger Free plays Margaret, a young American women who works at a Rome orphanage and plans on becoming a nun. But, a lot of sinister things seem to happen at this orphanage, overseen by the seemingly kindly Cardinal Lawrence, played by Bill Nighy(!). In fact, one scene is so sinister – a very graphic shot of a woman giving birth to a demon – Stevenson had her film slapped with an NC-17 rating and, as she explains, the last several months of her life have been spent trying to change the MPAA’s mind about that (which, she did).

So what is your relationship with The Omen movies?

On Valentine’s Day, 20 years back, A&E used to do a double feature of The Shining and The Exorcist. That was my Valentine’s Day. And my mom saw me watching those. So she showed me Rosemary’s Baby and The Omen. But the thing is, I was too young to understand what genre meant. That this was the horror genre and it was on A&E. So I was like, oh, this is life. This is human life. This is history. So I was always watching. I was introduced to these films so young that I was watching them almost like just dramas, family dramas.

Especially with The Exorcist and the original The Omen movie, it’s William Friedkin and Richard Donner. So they have this aspect of almost action movies to them, too, where they’re both very entertaining outside of the horror.

Yeah. And then with Friedkin, you get the documentary realism from them. So you really do feel like certain aspects of the movie are real.

I know it’s a weird comparison, but this movie reminds me a lot of Rogue One, in that it leads right into the original The Omen movie from the ’70s.

Wait, you’ve seen the movie?

I have seen the movie.

That’s really exciting! Sorry, this is a very new part of the process, people starting to see it.

This is your first interview in which you’re talking to someone who’s actually seen the movie?

Oh, yeah. Yeah. I’m not nervous at all.

But this going straight into the original The Omen is really great. I was worried it wouldn’t.

Yeah, absolutely. Which is really nice because when I read the script and that part was there, I was like, oh, this is great. This is our hook-in, which means that we can really play the character on the front end. I just thought it was just so clever how it dovetailed. And then, just on a personal note, I know that this prequel was made to answer a few questions. But almost making the prequel gave birth to all these new questions for me. Where did the jackal come from? And I have all these stories brewing in my head about where they found it. I had seen all The Omen films and you start to really realize how expansive this universe can be. Because you really are just playing with heaven and hell and earth. And it could really go anywhere. It’s exciting prospects.