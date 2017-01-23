UPROXX
Kyrie Irving On The All-Star Game, Inspiring Kids, And His 'Friends' Tattoo
Ashley Burns
01.23.17
6 days ago
Shaq And Reebok’s Designer Take You Behind The Creation Of The Iconic Shaq Attaq
Robby Kalland
01.27.17
2 days ago
These Are Your Reserves For The 2017 NBA All-Star Game
Robby Kalland
01.26.17
3 days ago
The Most Realistic Playmakers The Cavs Could Target In A Trade
Jamie Cooper
01.25.17
4 days ago
7 Comments
The Warriors Reminded Us All Why They’re Still The Title Favorites
Brad Rowland
01.17.17
2 weeks ago
NBA Trade Rumor Roundup: Is Carmelo on his way out of New york?
Ashley Burns
01.17.17
2 weeks ago
6 Comments
NBA Power Rankings Week 13: The Cavs Are Still Good And No One Should Panic
Brad Rowland
01.25.17
4 days ago
An All-Star Weekend Guide From Pelicans Players Themselves
Peter Bukowski
01.18.17
2 weeks ago
Kristaps Porzingis Dunked All Over Dwight Howard Despite Getting Hit In The Face
Bill DiFilippo
01.29.17
1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving Made Russell Westbrook Look Silly With A Filthy Crossover
Robby Kalland
01.29.17
1 hour ago
Steve Kerr Thinks Steph Curry Is Finally Comfortable With Kevin Durant, Which Could Be Terrifying
Robby Kalland
01.29.17
8 hours ago
Anthony Davis Taught One Pelicans Fan The Valuable Lesson Of No Easy Buckets
Bill DiFilippo
01.28.17
1 day ago
Enes Kanter Sympathized With Roy Williams In Their Mutual Hate For Chairs
Bill DiFilippo
01.28.17
1 day ago
James Harden Believes Joel Embiid Is The ‘Most Skilled Big Man’ In The NBA
Ryan Nagelhout
01.28.17
1 day ago
4 Comments
Joel Embiid Is Now Asking Models To Show Their Feet On Instagram
Ryan Nagelhout
01.28.17
1 day ago
Michael Jordan Gave Serena Williams Custom Jordans For Her 23rd Grand Slam Win
Ryan Nagelhout
01.28.17
1 day ago
C.J. McCollum Clapped Back After Chandler Parsons Burned The Trail Blazers On Twitter
Ryan Nagelhout
01.28.17
1 day ago
4 Comments
Forbes Estimates That The Cavs Lost A Whopping $40 Million Last Season
Jamie Cooper
01.28.17
1 day ago
6 Comments
Kevin Hart Hilariously Claims Joel Embiid Reminds Him Of Himself In His Prime
Jamie Cooper
01.27.17
2 days ago
Jimmy Butler Took Himself Out Of The Game After Committing His Second Foul Against The Heat
Brad Rowland
01.27.17
2 days ago
Nic Batum Delivered A Killer Pass For This Mind-Blowing Assist Against The Knicks
Brad Rowland
01.27.17
2 days ago
Brian Scalabrine Misspelled His Own Name On His Gloriously-Hideous Jacket
Jamie Cooper
01.27.17
2 days ago
2 Comments
Kemba Walker Sent Derrick Rose To The Floor With A Nasty Dribble Move
Jamie Cooper
01.27.17
2 days ago
Joel Embiid Took Out His All-Star Snub Frustration On Nene With This Explosive Dunk
Brad Rowland
01.27.17
2 days ago
