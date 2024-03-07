Josh Levi is back again for another smooth performance on UPROXX Sessions. Earlier this week, he helped kick off the latest season of Uproxx’s one-take performance show with his single “Birthday Dance,” and today, the multitalented Texan returns to perform another standout from his 2022 project DISC TWO, “She Keeps Coming.”

In contrast to the upbeat “Birthday Dance,” “She Keeps Coming” is a chest-beating ballad (an amusing combination) in which he boasts to a romantic rival that their mutual interest is choosing Levi. Naturally, there’s a bit of a double entendre with the title, explaining exactly why Josh is the superior man. “He’s gotta be high, he can’t be sober,” he sings, “Can’t blame the next guy who has your old girl.” In this performance, he also nods to one of his inspirations, slipping in some lyrics from Beyoncé’s 2003 solo breakout hit “Crazy In Love.”

You can watch Josh Levi’s performance of “She Keeps Comin'” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

Josh Levi is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.