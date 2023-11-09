React Like You Know is back!

It’s been a long time — we shouldn’t have left you. But to make it up, our Studio crew — Carolyn Droke, Cherise Johnson, and Steve Vasquez — rounded up a new group of Gen Z faves to run through the millennial video mill and their reactions make the wait more than worth it.

This week, we’ve got Paramore‘s “Misery Business” video, with Uproxx cover stars Chloe Bailey and Coi Leray, Na-Kel Smith, NLE Choppa, Reason, Sexyy Red, and more giving their takes on the fashion and sounds of the 2000s — as well as sharing their stories about living through the song’s lyrical scenario.

As Cherise explains, “It’s Paramore’s version of ‘she can’t love you like I love you'” (what Choppa calls one of “man’s best headaches”). The artists share their stories about being torn between options and getting into literal fights over boys.

Meanwhile, Reason is mystified by Paramore’s looks, asking “Did white people in high school look like this?” Sexyy Red approves of Hayley Williams’ hair, while Chloe has fond memories of her and her sister Halle’s “Paramore and Avril Lavigne phase” joking, “That’d be me, breaking down and crying.”

Check out the latest episode of React Like You Know above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.