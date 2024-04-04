Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. This week is a weird one. Here we are at the beginning of spring, a prime time for a wardrobe refresh, and all our favorite sneaker brands decided to just not participate. All but one brand of course, can you guess the brand? We’ll give you a second. Did you guess Nike? Of course, it’s Nike. While every other brand seems to be taking a break, Nike is here with seven drops that are — despite the lack of brand variety — pretty great. This week we’ve got a mix of classics, like the Air Max 95, Jordan 4, and Shox, newer silhouettes like the Book 1 and NOCTA, and a collaborative pair of sneakers from Converse and Dutch streetwear boutique Patta. Let’s dive into all the best sneakers releasing this week and where to find them.

Nike Shox R4 Black Price: $150 Here is something I never thought I’d say about Nike Shox — these sneakers look pretty classy. As someone who was alive during the original Shox run 24 years ago, these sneakers have always represented the bad and garish taste of the early ‘00s fashion aesthetic. But the modern generation has breathed new life into that look, and it’s looking better than it ever has. Case in point, the Shox R4 Black. This sneaker features an all-black synthetic upper with laser perforations, Max Orange details, and iconic compressed columns that add a spring to your step. The Shox has never looked this good, and we’re here for it. The Nike Shox R4 Black is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Converse x Patta Weapon Price: $140 Dutch streetwear brand Patta has linked up with Converse for a new take on two of the brand’s classic silhouettes. First up is the Weapon, which Patta has outfitted with a durable Cordura fabric upper, reflective details, and a single-color upper. Patta’s embroidered branding pops up on the heel with a dual-branded tongue. Simply put, it’s a utilitarian take on an ‘80s court classic and it looks great! The Converse x Patta Weapon is set to drop on April 4th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Max 95 Atlanta Price: $185 The Air Max 95 Atlanta is getting a colorful redesign thanks to an extensive partnership between Nike and four Atlanta retail boutiques. The four include Walter’s, Wish ATL, SolePlay, and A Ma Maniére, and while the sneaker doesn’t live in any of those four’s signature aesthetics, it’s still a really cool concept. The sneaker features a mix of leather, synthetic leather, and textile with ripples of University Red, Picante, Safety Orange, and Bright Mandarin on the signature rib cage. Our favorite details include the reflective outline and the Phoenix and ATL graphic at the heal. The Nike Air Max 95 Atlanta is set to drop on April 4th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Converse x Patta Chuck 70 Marquis Price: $130 I’m not sure if Converse contractually obligates all collaborators to drop at least one Chuck 70, or if brands are just clamoring to give their spin on the classic silhouette, but I’m not complaining. You can never have too many Chuck 70s!

The Chuck 70 Marquis features the same durable Cordura upper with a muted camo print, reflective details throughout, and embroidered Patta branding at the tongue. Given how thin, lightweight, and barebones the Chuck 70 is, it’s a little funny to see it get the utilitarian treatment, but somehow it works! The Converse x Patta Chuck 70 Marquis is set to drop on April 4th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 Total Orange Price: $200 Drake is having quite a year with his signature NOCTA line. Nike has been pumping out new colorways and silhouettes from this line so clearly, NOCTA is popular. It’s probably Nike’s newest line to be this popular and given the lack of innovation from the Swoosh in recent years, we appreciate all the activity. The Hot Step 2 features a synthetic leather upper with a reflective finish, textile webbing for the laces, a G-TEK outsole, and a visible air unit at the heel. The new iteration’s colorway is a loud and brash orange with silver accents. It’s a bold statement and a complete 180 from what we’ve come to expect from NOCTA. The Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 Total Orange is set to drop on April 4th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Women’s Air Jordan 4 Vivid Sulfur Price: $210 Every week we get a Jordan drop, but it’s rare that said drop will be a new never-before-seen colorway. This week is different as Nike drops this women’s exclusive AJ4 in Vivid Sulfur. The sneaker features the usual white leather AJ4 build with a mix of Vivid Sulfur and Anthracite colors. It’s a simple three-color design that highlights the strength of this legendary silhouette. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 4 Vivid Sulfur is set to drop on April 6th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.