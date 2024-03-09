It’s popping off down in Austin this week as 2024’s SXSW rolls on and UPROXX is going to be there — with drinks! This year for our PaulSellsTX x Just Blaze x UPROXX Takeover at the Summit Roof Top Lounge, we’ll be featuring whiskeys and cocktails from Louisville’s coolest distiller, Rabbit Hole. Let’s whet your appetite with a little sneak peek of one of the great cocktails that Rabbit Hole is bringing to the shows (along with some amazing whiskey pours) — the Honey Hop.
The Honey Hop is a honey and grapefruit refresher with a hint of fizz. The drink is a play on the iconic Brown Derby with a touch of sparkling water to add that extra bite and x-factor every good cocktail needs. It’s also just freaking delicious.
Below, I’m going to show you how to make one in case you can’t make it next week to the amazing shows we’re hosting at SXSW. But come on, look at that lineup below! You know you’ll want to be there with this cocktail in your hand!
Honey Hop
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Rabbit Hole Cavehill Bourbon
- 0.5 oz. fresh grapefruit juice
- 0.5 oz. honey syrup
- Ice
- Top with club soda
The key ingredient here is Rabbit Hole’s delicious Kentucky bourbon. The bottles are readily available nationwide and clock in just under $50. The rest is easy to source at grocery stores.
A quick tip for the honey syrup: If your liquor store doesn’t have any… find a better store! I kid, I kid. You can make it very easily by stirring one part hot water with two parts honey. It’s really that easy. Don’t use straight honey though, you have to mix it with water first. Otherwise, the ice will harden the honey when you try and shake the cocktail and not mix in.
What You’ll Need:
- Rocks glass
- Cocktail shaker
- Cocktail strainer
- Jigger
- Paring knife
- Juicer
Method:
- Add the bourbon, grapefruit juice, and honey syrup to the cocktail shaker, add a large handful of ice, and then affix the lid. Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.
- Strain the cocktail over fresh ice into the waiting rocks glass. Top with less than an ounce of sparkling water. Garnish with a grapefruit peel and serve.
Bottom Line:
I’m sipping this right now and it’s delightful. It’s fresh and fizzy, kind of like a honeyed grapefruit lemonade vibe. The bourbon cuts through nicely with a dash of baking spice and woody vanilla, which balances the citrus and honey very nicely. You’ll definitely want more than one of these if you’re hanging with us down in Texas!
Tickets for the Open House and Soul In The Horn takeover are on sale now, with proceeds for the event going directly to charity.