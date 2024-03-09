It’s popping off down in Austin this week as 2024’s SXSW rolls on and UPROXX is going to be there — with drinks! This year for our PaulSellsTX x Just Blaze x UPROXX Takeover at the Summit Roof Top Lounge, we’ll be featuring whiskeys and cocktails from Louisville’s coolest distiller, Rabbit Hole. Let’s whet your appetite with a little sneak peek of one of the great cocktails that Rabbit Hole is bringing to the shows (along with some amazing whiskey pours) — the Honey Hop.

The Honey Hop is a honey and grapefruit refresher with a hint of fizz. The drink is a play on the iconic Brown Derby with a touch of sparkling water to add that extra bite and x-factor every good cocktail needs. It’s also just freaking delicious.

Below, I’m going to show you how to make one in case you can’t make it next week to the amazing shows we’re hosting at SXSW. But come on, look at that lineup below! You know you’ll want to be there with this cocktail in your hand!

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months