The Cavaliers And Celtics Have Reportedly Reached A Final Agreement For The Kyrie Irving Trade

08.30.17 2 hours ago

The Cavaliers and Celtics have finally reached a final agreement on the trade to send Kyrie Irving to Boston. After a week of posturing regarding Isaiah Thomas’ physical, the Cavs got the Celtics to part ways with one more future asset, albeit a minor one, in addition to the original package of Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn’s 2018 unprotected first round pick.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin, late Wednesday night as the deadline to complete the deal was approaching, Cleveland was continuing to engage Boston in talks and wanted another first round pick to be added to the deal, but the Celtics wouldn’t budge.

