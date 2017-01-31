What LeBron Has To Say About The Cavs Losing Streak

Charles Barkley Defended Himself By Saying He’s Not Here To Make Friends With LeBron

01.31.17

Charles Barkley and LeBron James are embroiled in a war of words after Barkley told him to stop whining about the Cavs roster situation. James fired back at Barkley with as much vitriol as we’ve ever seen out of James, calling out Barkley for being a hypocrite, his past transgressions and his inability to quit even though he wants to because he needs the money.

Those comments were backed up by James’ friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade, who told reporters that it was about time James stuck up for himself when it comes to criticism from former players.

Barkley went on ESPN Radio on Tuesday afternoon to respond to James’ comments, and he insists that he doesn’t have a problem with James, but is simply doing his job.

