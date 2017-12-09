NBA on TNT

After a seemingly never-ending saga, the Philadelphia 76ers finally moved on from former No. 3 overall pick Jahlil Okafor on Thursday, sending him to the Brooklyn Nets along with other assets in exchange for Trevor Booker.

While Okafor’s change of scenery has been the dominant story line surrounding the deal, the good folks at TNT’s Inside The NBA tackled Philadelphia’s overall philosophy (aka The Process) in the aftermath of the trade, and Charles Barkley had a take that surprised many.

In short, he complimented The Process in calling it a success. After discussing the Okafor deal specifically, Barkley pivoted to what amounts to a full-throated defense.