In a sudden and bizarre scene at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, former NBA tough guy Charles Oakley appeared to get into an altercation with a security guard behind the Knicks’ bench during the first quarter. Details are sparse at this point, but ESPN’s Ian Begley is reporting that Oakley was trying to go after Knicks’ owner James Dolan.
Charles Oakley Appeared To Shove A Security Guard At A Knicks Game And Was Arrested
Well this all sucks. He should be royalty around there.