Hassan Whiteside believes that DeAndre Jordan “just catches” lobs, but on Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers’ big man created a memorable dunk in slightly different fashion. Within the first few moments of a game against the San Antonio Spurs, Jordan collected a bounce pass from Chris Paul in the lane. From there, it was all Jordan, as he devastated Pau Gasol with a dunk that sent anyone and everyone who witnessed it into a frenzy.
Jordan’s reputation as an elite finisher around the rim precedes him but, apparently, no one told Gasol (who isn’t exactly a game-changing defensive stopper at the rim). The veteran big man elected to jump in an attempt to deter the oncoming freight train from completing what would become a highlight dunk, but Gasol was painfully unsuccessful and Marv Albert’s call on TNT referred to the dunk as a “facial” with good reason.
After the play was complete, Jordan provided a slight celebration immediately but it appeared to be a sort of “ho-hum” play for the talented center. That almost makes this annihilation even more impressive, simply because DeAndre Jordan knew he was fully capable of such a display and he provided onlookers with evidence to back up what he believed.
For Pau Gasol, it might be better to get out of the way next time.
Cool headline. You ever play ball before, Brad?