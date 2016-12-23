Derrick Rose Got Ferociously Denied At The Rim By Bismack Biyombo

Derrick Rose isn’t the player he used to be, but he is having something of a bounce-back campaign in 2016. After all, the now 28-year-old point guard is averaging better than 16 points, four rebounds and four assists per game with efficiency numbers that are more encouraging than he put forth in recent years. On Thursday evening, though, Rose forgot that it was 2016 (and not 2012) and Bismack Biyombo reminded him.

The Orlando Magic center challenged Rose at the rim during the first quarter of a game between his team and the New York Knicks and was victorious in what became a one-on-one encounter. Rose elected to bring the ball behind his head considerably for increased power, but the gesture did not work in the slightest. In the end, it was a highlight worthy block from one of the league’s better rim protectors but that likely takes a back seat to the fact that Rose was the victim in this instance.

The Derrick Rose renaissance has been trumpeted by some and dismissed by others. Still, this moment will not go on the veteran point guard’s highlight reel for the young season to this point and Bismack Biyombo even knocked himself to the floor in the process.