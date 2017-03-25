Getty Image

Devin Booker made NBA history on Friday night with his 70-point performance against the Celtics, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to score 70 in a single game. Booker’s individual effort wasn’t enough for the Suns to get a victory, however, as Boston earned a 130-120 win.

Booker and his teammates celebrated his 70-point effort in the locker room after the game with a team picture with Booker holding a piece of paper with “70” written on it, in the style of Wilt Chamberlain’s famous “100” photograph.

7️⃣0️⃣ A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

Plenty of former and current NBA players, including stars like Kobe Bryant and Damian Lillard, congratulated Booker on the historic feat, but not everyone wanted to celebrate his performance. The Celtics weren’t pleased with the way the Suns handled the end of the game, as they intentionally fouled Boston and called all of their timeouts to stop the clock and get Booker more possessions to increase his point total and get to 70.