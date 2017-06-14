DJ Khaled Dropped Photos Of His New Jordan 3 ‘Grateful’ Colorway

06.13.17 50 mins ago

DJ Khaled has a new album dropping in a little more than a week. Grateful, his third release in three years, is due out on June 23 and is already shaping up to be a serious contender for album of the summer – one of the singles from the record, “I’m the One,” debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is the first No. 1 single Khaled’s ever had.

Basically, things are going pretty well for the guy who’s got the keys to all success. The latest piece of good news for Khaled comes from the folks at Jordan Brand, who gave him a special colorway on the Jordan 3s to celebrate the upcoming release of Grateful.

Khaled has been posting pics of the sneakers, which among other things feature the phrase “WE THE BEST” on the heel behind the famous Jordan logo, to his Instagram account all afternoon.

