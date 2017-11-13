Donald Trump Asked China’s Government For Help Resolving LiAngelo Ball’s Arrest

#Donald Trump
11.13.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

The story around the arrest of LiAngelo Ball and two other UCLA players took what was at once a surprising, yet almost predictable turn, on Monday, as president Donald Trump became involved in the whole ordeal.

Ball and his two other UCLA teammates, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, were arrested for shoplifting sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou last week. The three players have since been held at the hotel while the legal process shakes out, remaining in China while the rest of the team has flown home.

The most recent report stated they were likely facing 20 days’ house arrest, to be served at the hotel, before being sent home and banned from returning to the country. Now, it appears as though part of the impetus behind expediting said legal process has been a conversation between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping during his state visit to Beijing last week.

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumplavar ballliangelo ballUCLA BRUINS

