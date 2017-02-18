Getty Image

Flat earth theory is officially the talk of All-Star weekend in New Orleans.

LeBron James and Draymond Green are sort of defending the inane thinking of Kyrie Irving, who actually believes that the Earth is flat.

Irving revealed on Friday that he believes Flat Earth Theory, which means exactly what it sounds like. Irving think we’re being lied to by NASA and other international space agencies and that “the truth is right there.”

On Saturday, NBA players were asked about their crazy uncle on Facebook who also averages 24.4 points per game this season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Amazingly, Irving got plenty of support.