LeBron James And Draymond Green Defended Kyrie Irving’s Flat Earth Theory

#Draymond Green #LeBron James #NBA All-Star 2017
02.18.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Flat earth theory is officially the talk of All-Star weekend in New Orleans.

LeBron James and Draymond Green are sort of defending the inane thinking of Kyrie Irving, who actually believes that the Earth is flat.

Irving revealed on Friday that he believes Flat Earth Theory, which means exactly what it sounds like. Irving think we’re being lied to by NASA and other international space agencies and that “the truth is right there.”

On Saturday, NBA players were asked about their crazy uncle on Facebook who also averages 24.4 points per game this season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Amazingly, Irving got plenty of support.

TOPICS#Draymond Green#LeBron James#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSDraymond GreenKYRIE IRVINGLeBron JamesNBA All-Star 2017NBA ALL-STAR GAME

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP