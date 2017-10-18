Draymond Green Will Reportedly Have An MRI After Straining His Left Knee In The Opener

10.18.17 51 mins ago

The Warriors fell to the Rockets in a thrilling 122-121 loss on opening night in a surprising upset. Normally, a loss wouldn’t be a big deal to the Warriors, considering they’re the defending champs and the heavy favorites to repeat in 2017-18. However, the circumstances surrounding the loss raise some concerns moving forward, particularly with regards to their star center.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green left the game in the fourth quarter with a left knee strain and did not return. After the game, he told ESPN’s Chris Haynes he’s “fine,” which gave fans a reason to sleep a bit easier.

