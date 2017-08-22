Getty Image

If the Chicago Bulls go ahead and buy out Dwyane Wade‘s contract to push ahead with a franchise reboot, there’s a lot of talk that Wade ends up with old friend LeBron James in Cleveland.

That talk escalated a bit on Tuesday when a Cavaliers reporter said on a podcast there are people close to the two who are “fairly confident” Wade could end up with the Cavaliers if a buyout comes. Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com said on the Wine & Gold podcast that he’s heard people think a deal with the Cavs happens should the Bulls look to buy the veteran out.