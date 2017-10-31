Getty Image

Enes Kanter is putting the trick back in “trick of treat.”

The New York Knicks forward appears to be pulling a classic switcheroo on kids that come to his door for Halloween, substituting healthy vegetables for sugary candy. The worst part, though, is he’s masking the good stuff as wrapped chocolates, which might make him the NBA’s worst villain. Or at least the most hated Knick in the league.

Kanter posted a photo of his devilry on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, showing how he’s switching out wrapped chocolates for brussels sprouts and giving them out to children.