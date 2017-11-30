Enes Kanter Is Back At It, Trolling The Thunder (And LeBron) With His Latest Tweet

#Oklahoma City Thunder #LeBron James #New York Knicks
11.29.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Enes Kanter is on a bit of a hot streak lately. Not necessarily on the court, where he’s averaging a perfectly serviceable double-double for the Knicks, but rather in the media, where his various public comments have garnered him all sorts of attention, both positive and negative.

Tuesday was a particularly fraught day for Kanter, as he was quickly reprimanded by his organization for encouraging his teammates to instigate fights and offering to pay their fines. He followed that up by trolling his new arch nemesis LeBron James for getting ejected against the Heat and crowning the official involved as the new King of Cleveland.

He kept it going on Wednesday night after the Knicks’ win over Miami, trolling both LeBron and his former team in OKC in one fell swoop.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#LeBron James#New York Knicks
TAGSEnes KanterLeBron JamesNEW YORK KNICKSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP