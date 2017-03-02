Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the NBA’s brightest young stars after being drafted 15th by the Bucks out of Greece as a tall, lanky 18-year-old with boom or bust potential in the 2013 NBA Draft. Now in his fourth season in the NBA, Antetokounmpo is starting to turn that potential into on-court production, and it led him to being selected as a starter for the NBA All-Star Game.

The Greek Freak shined in New Orleans, dunking all over the Western Conference and created the biggest highlights of the game by destroying Steph Curry not once, but twice with dunks despite Curry’s best efforts to avoid him.

In honor of Antetokounmpo’s All-Star appearance, Nike and Greek street artist Same84 came together to paint the basketball court that Giannis grew up playing on with a massive mural of him. Antetokounmpo posted photos of the court’s new paint job on Instagram, including an incredible aerial view of how the court now pops out of the sea of buildings from above.