The Greatest Crossovers In NBA History

Giannis Antetokunmpo’s Ridiculously Long Arms Helped Him Pull In This Rebound

12.26.16 2 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo is 6-foot-11 but his arms go for days. The Milwaukee Bucks standout used his crazy reach to make an insane rebound look ordinary against the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Antetokounmpo scooped this rebound off the back of Markieff Morris after a John Henson miss off the glass. There are actually three Wizards players closer to the ball than Giannis here, but that’s no problem when your arms can easily reach around the equator to give our planet a much-needed hug. After effortlessly scooping this board the defender and corralling it in the paint, he found Jabari Parker down low who finished the job with a contested dunk.

This is the second time this NBA season that involved impossibly stretchy, Michael Jordan in Space Jam arms have impressed. First, what could be the dunk of the year from Larry Nance Jr. And this, in which Antetokounmpo looks to be throwing an easy lasso around the ball and scooping it back away from the baseline.

Antetokounmpo has been a breakout star for the Bucks this year, gyro-stepping and dunking his way into the All Star discussion. Kevin Durant says Giannis still needs to develop a jumper, but at 22 he’s already plenty impressive. Wingspan for days, man.

