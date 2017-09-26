Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Corny Jokes Stole The Show At Bucks Media Day

Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a delight. The 22-year-old Milwaukee Bucks superstar is, quite obviously, tremendously talented on the floor and the production followed in what everyone would describe as a breakout campaign last season. For reference, Antetokounmpo averaged (yes, averaged) 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game and he did so while carrying a banged-up Bucks team to the playoffs.

As 2017-2018 approaches, expectations are sky-high for both player and team in Milwaukee (some of that due to Giannis himself) but, before the season begins, Antetokounmpo decided to put on a show at Bucks Media Day. Not only was the youngster the centerpiece of all media activity, he decided to serenade the assembled masses with humor.

First, he told an incredibly silly joke featuring Trey Songz and followed it up with a play on words including a mustache reference.