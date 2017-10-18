Gordon Hayward Suffered A Gruesome Ankle Injury During Boston’s Season Opener

10.17.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers opened the 2017-2018 NBA season with a highly anticipated match-up in front of a national audience. While the excitement for the new season was palpable, the buzz faded with haste upon sight of a gruesome injury to newly-acquired Celtics forward Gordon Hayward.

Less than six minutes into the contest, Hayward elevated for a lob on the offensive end of the floor and, upon his landing, fell awkwardly and suffered what was immediately visible as quite a serious injury.

It is far too early to speculate on specifics but Hayward’s ailment was apparent on sight and the game was stopped for a lengthy period of time. Here is a video of the injury, a warning that it is really hard to watch.

