The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers opened the 2017-2018 NBA season with a highly anticipated match-up in front of a national audience. While the excitement for the new season was palpable, the buzz faded with haste upon sight of a gruesome injury to newly-acquired Celtics forward Gordon Hayward.
Less than six minutes into the contest, Hayward elevated for a lob on the offensive end of the floor and, upon his landing, fell awkwardly and suffered what was immediately visible as quite a serious injury.
It is far too early to speculate on specifics but Hayward’s ailment was apparent on sight and the game was stopped for a lengthy period of time. Here is a video of the injury, a warning that it is really hard to watch.
Fucking gross. Fucking crazy. I’m a Cavs fan, but maaaan…. I don’t want to see that happen to anyone. And that could easily happen to anyone.
Just reminds me of Paul George… I’m no doctor, but this could be much worse because of where the injury was.
Damn that was tough to watch, heart goes out to him and wishing a speedy recovery!
Wow thats brutal