Harrison Barnes Officially Has His Own ‘All-Star’ Burger In Dallas

01.03.17 2 hours ago

Harrison Barnes was maligned for his “max” contract during the 2016 offseason, but the former Golden State Warriors forward has played quite well during his debut season with the Dallas Mavericks. With that in mind, his new squad is apparently beginning a full-blown pitch for Barnes’ inclusion in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, and it includes naming an in-arena burger after Barnes.

As noted above, the burger includes a 1/3-pound patty with pepper-jack pickled-jalapeño cheese spread, cajun spice aioli, lettuce, and tomatoes on a corn-dusted Brioche bun. It is also served with always fantastic arena french fries for the paltry sum of just $12.

While the burger might look fantastic in its optimal presentation above, a different angle shows that it might not be all it is cracked up to be.

