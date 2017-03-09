Getty Image

Jimmy Butler is having a career year with the Chicago Bulls as he tries to pull them into the Eastern Conference Playoffs. He’s set new career-highs in points (23.9), rebounds (6.2), assists (5.1) and steals (1.9) per game, and has emerged as one of the league’s best players. But he’s driven by far more than success on the basketball court.

With Derrick Rose gone, Butler has become the biggest basketball star in Chicago, and he’s producing at an All-NBA level. That didn’t keep him from being connected to trade rumors through the NBA’s trade deadline. For more than a month, there were rumors that the Bulls were listening to offers for Butler, and those only got stronger as February’s deadline approached.

In the days leading up to the deadline, reports swirled that the Celtics were having conversations about flipping picks and players for Butler. The Texas native, who spent his entire adult life in the midwest at Marquette and then with the Bulls was looking at a potential new home in Boston. Despite constantly hearing his name being brought up in trade talks, Butler insists that the trade deadline didn’t phase him and offered a unique perspective on dealing with rumors.

“It was like every other day,” Butler told DIME when asked about what deadline day was like for him. “Me trying to control what I can control, and that stuff I can’t control is over my head. I focus on being me to the best of my abilities. I focus on my guys and my family. Basketball’s only a part of this whole thing, but if that’s the only thing I’m remembered for, then I did so many things wrong. Either way it went, I was still fortunate enough to still be an NBA player and live out my dream. So I don’t even think about the trade deadline.”

Part of why Butler wasn’t concerned with the trade rumors is that, no matter where he plays, he can continue to have a voice and a platform for causes off of the court. Butler, in partnership with Kellogg’s, recently launched his #BucketsForBreakfast campaign to help raise awareness for childhood hunger as part of the No Kid Hungry Initiative. While Butler wants to win wherever he plays, it’s equally important to him that he is affecting change in the community.

“I just want to win, at all costs. That’s on the floor,” Butler said. “Off the floor, I want to change the world. I want to make sure these kids have what they need, which is why I’m here. I think me being who I am on the floor gives me a voice to talk about what I believe in, what I want to have changed off the floor. So, that’s what I focus on. Basketball is the easy part. I do that all the time. This is what I want to change, man. I’m passionate about this. I mean it. I’m fortunate to partner with Kellogg’s and get these kids breakfast. That’s what I want to leave, what I’m doing for these kids. Basketball’s only a part of it.”