Jimmy Butler Is Reportedly As Good As Gone From The Bulls This Summer

03.30.17 25 mins ago

Jimmy Butler is having a career year, but the Bulls have not had similar team success this season. Chicago is currently a game and a half back of the Pacers for the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference as the Bulls have struggled to a 5-9 mark in the month of March.

Chicago was reportedly linked to trade talks involving Butler for the better part of two months leading up to the NBA trade deadline, but nothing materialized and Butler remains in a Bulls jersey. However, with the team dragging its heels to the finish line of the regular season and looking like they’ll miss out on the postseason, Chicago is approaching a crossroads this summer.

Rajon Rondo’s contract is only guaranteed for $3 million next year, so the Bulls can easily waive him and eat that off of next year’s cap space. There are many expecting Dwyane Wade, who is out for the rest of the season with an elbow injury, to opt out of his option. Nikola Mirotic and Michael Carter-Williams will be restricted free agents and Anthony Morrow will be an unrestricted free agent, meaning the Bulls could potentially see five of their seven highest paid players leave this summer.

The only two remaining would be Robin Lopez and Jimmy Butler, but don’t be surprised when Butler trade rumors heat up again leading into June’s draft and beyond if a deal isn’t done by draft night. In fact, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, one front office source told him Jimmy Butler is “as good as gone” this summer from Chicago.

