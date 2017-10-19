Joel Embiid And Ben Simmons Put The Process On Full Display In One Incredible Sequence

10.18.17

There’s been so much anticipation for the Philadelphia 76ers going into this season, what with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons both healthy and ready to play, along with No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz and a retooled roster vying for a long-awaited return to the postseason.

The Sixers found themselves with a stiff test in their season opener against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, going up against one of the East’s top teams. In a game that can serve as a measuring stick for Philly moving forward, Embiid and Simmons were showing Sixers fans early on why trusting the proverbial “Process” is already starting to pay dividends.

Philly’s hyper-versatile front-court put their full repertoire on display during one thrilling sequence in the first half when they proved they can get it done on both ends of the floor.

