There’s been so much anticipation for the Philadelphia 76ers going into this season, what with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons both healthy and ready to play, along with No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz and a retooled roster vying for a long-awaited return to the postseason.

The Sixers found themselves with a stiff test in their season opener against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, going up against one of the East’s top teams. In a game that can serve as a measuring stick for Philly moving forward, Embiid and Simmons were showing Sixers fans early on why trusting the proverbial “Process” is already starting to pay dividends.

Philly’s hyper-versatile front-court put their full repertoire on display during one thrilling sequence in the first half when they proved they can get it done on both ends of the floor.