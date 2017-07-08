The NBA has finally decided to step in with the hopes of slowing down the growing beef between Sixers center Joel Embiid and noted dad LaVar Ball. The league announced that it has levied a $10,000 fine against Embiid after he went onto Instagram live and said “f*ck LaVar Ball.”
The NBA Fined Joel Embiid For Saying ‘F*ck LaVar Ball’
Around The Web
There is one comment
If I could afford to pay his fine I still wouldn’t, but I congratulate him for being in a position where he can’t say what he wants to without getting fined.