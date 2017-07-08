The NBA Fined Joel Embiid For Saying ‘F*ck LaVar Ball’

#NBA
07.08.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The NBA has finally decided to step in with the hopes of slowing down the growing beef between Sixers center Joel Embiid and noted dad LaVar Ball. The league announced that it has levied a $10,000 fine against Embiid after he went onto Instagram live and said “f*ck LaVar Ball.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDlavar ballNBAPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 5 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 5 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 5 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP