J.R. Smith Can’t Believe The Cavs Got Derrick Rose For ‘Nothing’

10.07.17 1 hour ago

J.R. Smith isn’t going to complain about the influx of talent on the Cleveland Cavaliers lineup this season. In fact, he can’t believe how cheap a player like Derrick Rose came for the Cavaliers.

Smith raved about Rose and fellow new Cavalier Dwyane Wade to reporters on Friday, another sign that everyone in Cleveland is on the right page heading into the new season.

Smith called Rose’s ability on the floor “unbelievable” and pointed out that he joined the team on a pretty meager deal this summer.

