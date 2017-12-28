Getty Image

When Kevin Durant joined the Warriors in 2016 it wasn’t the first time he was teaming up with Steph Curry. The two had played previously for Team USA, including at the 2010 FIBA World Championships, where a 21-year-old Durant starred in leading the team to the championship, while a 22-year-old Curry was a role player off the bench.

The two are now equal stars on the NBA’s most dominant team, but their bond extends back to that tournament in Turkey. That wasn’t just where the two learned to play on the court together, but it’s where they first became friends off the court and Curry confided in Durant a very big personal decision he was about to make.

As Curry remembered recently in an interview alongside Durant with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Durant was among the first people he told about his plans to propose to Ayesha (now his wife). The two laughed remembering how Durant’s reaction wasn’t particularly supportive.