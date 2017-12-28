Kevin Durant Wasn’t Exactly Supportive Of Steph Curry’s Plans To Propose To Ayesha In 2010

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant
12.28.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

When Kevin Durant joined the Warriors in 2016 it wasn’t the first time he was teaming up with Steph Curry. The two had played previously for Team USA, including at the 2010 FIBA World Championships, where a 21-year-old Durant starred in leading the team to the championship, while a 22-year-old Curry was a role player off the bench.

The two are now equal stars on the NBA’s most dominant team, but their bond extends back to that tournament in Turkey. That wasn’t just where the two learned to play on the court together, but it’s where they first became friends off the court and Curry confided in Durant a very big personal decision he was about to make.

As Curry remembered recently in an interview alongside Durant with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Durant was among the first people he told about his plans to propose to Ayesha (now his wife). The two laughed remembering how Durant’s reaction wasn’t particularly supportive.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTSTEPHEN CURRY

Best Of 2017

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 5 hours ago 38 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 1 day ago
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP