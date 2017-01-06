Lamar Odom Revealed What’s Next For Him Now That He’s Out Of Rehab

Lamar Odom walked out of rehab Thursday and TMZ’s cameras (of course) were there to capture the moment. He checked himself in last month just days after his divorce from Khloe Kardashian was finalized. Odom has been battling substance abuse for a long time and was comatose after an overdose in 2015.

He walked out of the San Diego facility and said the experience was “awesome” and “life-changing.” He also said he’d like to start a reality television show and he plans to speak with his ex-wife. The reason Odom went to rehab in the first place was because of his stint on the reality show The Doctors.

Odom was encouraged to get help because of the show and will probably detail his rehab experience there. An interview will air January 17, which is probably why he didn’t say too much about the rehab experience with the TMZ cameras around.

Hopefully better times are ahead for Odom.

