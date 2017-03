Getty Image

Larry Sanders‘ long-rumored return to the NBA appears to be very near on the horizon, as The Vertical’s Shams Charania reports the former Bucks center is close to signing a deal with the Cavs.

Former NBA center Larry Sanders and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious discussions toward a deal, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2017

Sanders teased that there may be some news of him signing somewhere soon with a tweet earlier on Friday.