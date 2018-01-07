LaVar Ball Torched Luke Walton For Having ‘No Control’ Over The Lakers

LaVar Ball‘s feud with Luke Walton went to a new level early on Sunday morning. The noted sports dad spoke with ESPN’s Jeff Goodman while overseas in Lithuania about the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach and made a rather damning allegation regarding Walton’s ability to exert control over his own team.
According to Ball — whose youngest son, Lonzo, is the Lakers’ starting point guard — Walton no longer possesses the ability to control his team, and his players no longer want to play for him anymore. Currently, the Lakers sit at 11-27, the worst mark in the Western Conference and the second-worst record in the NBA.
Ball believes the issue is that Walton is “too young” and is unable to connect with his players, basing this statement on everyone’s body language.
LaVar talking his way into a coaching job.. 😂