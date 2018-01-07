LaVar Ball Torched Luke Walton For Having ‘No Control’ Over The Lakers

01.07.18

LaVar Ball‘s feud with Luke Walton went to a new level early on Sunday morning. The noted sports dad spoke with ESPN’s Jeff Goodman while overseas in Lithuania about the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach and made a rather damning allegation regarding Walton’s ability to exert control over his own team.

According to Ball — whose youngest son, Lonzo, is the Lakers’ starting point guard — Walton no longer possesses the ability to control his team, and his players no longer want to play for him anymore. Currently, the Lakers sit at 11-27, the worst mark in the Western Conference and the second-worst record in the NBA.

Ball believes the issue is that Walton is “too young” and is unable to connect with his players, basing this statement on everyone’s body language.

