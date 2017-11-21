LaVar Ball Refused To Thank Donald Trump During His Completely Off The Rails CNN Appearance

LaVar Ball took his feud with Donald Trump to another level on Monday night, as the founder of Big Baller Brand appeared on CNN. The much-anticipated interview came one day after the president tweeted about Ball’s comments regarding Trump’s involvement in getting three UCLA basketball players who were detained in China back to the United States.

Among the three players who were arrested for shoplifting was Ball’s middle son, LiAngelo. Trump tweeted that he wanted the players to thank him for speaking to Chinese president Xi Jinping about their status, and all three obliged upon returning stateside.

LaVar Ball was not as eager to thank Trump, however, as he responded to a question about the leader of the free world’s involvement by saying “Who? What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.” In response, Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that the patriarch of the Ball family was “unaccepting of what I did for his son” and that he should have left the players in jail.

During his CNN appearance, Ball approached the situation with his usual sense of bravado. Ball refused to thank Trump for speaking to Jinping, saying that more people than Trump were involved in freeing the trio of players and that he should not demand thanks as a matter of common decency.

