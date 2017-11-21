Getty Image

In case you are one of the lucky few that has somehow avoided it to this point, LaVar Ball (basketball dad extraordinaire) and Donald Trump (the president) are feuding over the lack of thanks from the former to the latter regarding the avoidance of prison time in China for LiAngelo Ball.

While that sentence reads like the worst MadLibs ever, it’s a factual statement. Trump is mad at LaVar Ball for not being grateful enough and thanking him for working with the Chinese government to speed up the process of getting LiAngelo and his UCLA teammates back out of the country after their arrest for shoplifting. LiAngelo and the UCLA players thanked Trump and the U.S. government in a press conference, but LaVar shrugged off how much Trump’s involvement helped, leading to another angry tweet from the president about how he should’ve left them in Chinese prison.

LaVar Ball then ended up doing a CNN interview that went completely off the rails as Chris Cuomo had no idea how to rein in Ball. The two argued about the semantics of thanking another person and when it’s appropriate to do (or not do) so, with Ball insisting he shouldn’t have to thank Trump. If all of that wasn’t bizarre enough, poor LeVar Burton (Star Trek cast member, Reading Rainbow host) has now found himself involved because people are confusing their LaVar/LeVar’s.