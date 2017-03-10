LeBron James’ 50th Career Triple-Double Included A Whole Bunch Of Dunks

03.09.17

At the age of 32, LeBron James probably isn’t at his pure physical peak anymore. If you asked the Detroit Pistons on Thursday evening, though, they would probably disagree.

The Pistons withstood LeBron’s onslaught of 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 1o6-101 victory at the Palace of Auburn Hills but, on a night when James produced his 50th career triple-double, he also managed to put on a slam dunk clinic. The reigning NBA Finals MVP got started early and, needless to say, he never slowed down.

James teamed with All-Star teammate Kyrie Irving for a powerful, two-handed throw down.

Then, he spun past Detroit’s Stanley Johnson for a ridiculous dunk that also netted him a trip to the free throw line on the back end.

