LeBron James Had To Eat Raw Garlic After Losing A Bet

12.29.16 6 hours ago 2 Comments

Instagram

Say what you want about LeBron James, but the man settles his bets. Earlier this month, Bron wore the full Cubs uniform after losing a World Series bet to Dwyane Wade. Last year, he bet Draymond Green two cases of wine that hometown favorites Ohio State would trounce Michigan State. The Buckeyes lost, and Bron sent the ballplayer two cases of the good stuff. And let’s not forget when he told us he would be bringing a championship to The Land.

Truly a man of his word, even when he’s betting against his son.

