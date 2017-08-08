Getty Image

August has arrived in full and there is no resolution in the Kyrie Irving trade request saga. As such, there is plenty of tension in the air surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers and that includes the (very) odd vibe coming from the best player in the world, LeBron James. James famously used a Meek Mill song to seemingly send a message to Irving through social media back in mid-to-late July and now there is more apparent fire to the smoke.