LeBron James Still Can’t Believe Richard Jefferson’s Massive Dunk On Klay Thompson

12.26.16 2 days ago

No matter how many times you watch it, Richard Jefferson dunking all over Klay Thompson during Cleveland’s Christmas Day victory over Golden State will always be amazing. Earlier in his career, Jefferson could fly, but he’s 36 and Father Time hasn’t exactly worked in his favor.

But somehow, Jefferson got up against the Warriors and completely embarrassed Thompson. Unless you’re a Warriors fan or one of Thompson’s relatives, it was awesome. Watching anyone dunk on a dude like this is great, but there’s something especially fun about an older player like Jefferson showing that he can still bring the thunder every now and then.

This is especially true for his teammates, who reacted to Jefferson’s dunk like it was the best thing of all-time. On Monday, LeBron James showed us all that this dunk is still on his mind 24 hours later. He took to Instagram to post a pic of the dunk by his teammate who is “95 years of age.” Additionally, LeBron – who isn’t exactly getting younger – asked Jefferson where the fountain of youth is and promised he would keep it a secret.

Jefferson should probably keep the whole “fountain of youth location” thing quiet, but it’s all cool if he keeps dunking on dudes like he’s in his early-20s again.

