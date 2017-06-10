LeBron James Had A Very Good Explanation For His Absurd Game 4 Self Alley-Oop

06.10.17 22 mins ago

Getty Image

In an NBA Finals Game 4 that featured so many thrilling and memorable moments, perhaps the most striking is LeBron James’ self alley-oop in the second quarter. In fact, James himself remembered that play quite well in postgame.

James explained what happened when he threw his own pass to himself off the backboard for a dunk during the first half of Cleveland’s blowout win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

When asked by reporters about the play, he admitted the play was intended to be a pass to Kyle Korver that never materialized.

