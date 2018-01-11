Getty Image

There’s less than one week left in the NBA All-Star fan voting process for the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles, and the latest round of voting results shows some significant changes at the top.

This season, the top vote getters in each conference will get to be the captains and draft their teams as the league shifts away from the traditional conference vs. conference matchup in an effort to better balance the talent pool and also make the game more intriguing. After the first round of voting was released, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant were in those captain positions, but a week later that has changed.

The latest round of voting results have been released and, unsurprisingly, LeBron James and Steph Curry now occupy the top spots in each conference, with James leaping well in front of Antetokounmpo and Curry holding a marginal edge on his teammate.