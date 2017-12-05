LiAngelo Ball Is Getting His Own Signature Big Baller Brand Sneaker

Getty Image

It’s been a whirlwind of a day for LiAngelo Ball. The middle son of LaVar Ball was pulled out of UCLA, with his father saying that he is going to get his son ready for the 2018 NBA Draft and telling Darren Rovell that “I’m going to make him way better for the draft that UCLA ever could have.”

While there are questions about whether or not LiAngelo will be a prospect that makes it to the NBA — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that he will struggle to find a spot even in the G-League — one thing is for sure: He will be the first person to get pulled out of UCLA without ever playing a game to have his own signature Big Baller Brand sneaker.

According to Jovan Buha of ESPN, Ball will join his brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo, in having his own signature kick. And following the tradition of the other Big Baller Brand signature kicks that have featured the names of the Ball children, these will be called the Gelo 3s.