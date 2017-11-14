LiAngelo Ball And His Two UCLA Teammates Are Reportedly Leaving China

Getty Image

LiAngelo Ball is apparently headed back to the United States, though his fate after a shoplifting arrest in China is yet unknown.

Ball and two other UCLA men’s basketball players — Jaylen Hill and Cody Riley — were arrested last week while the team was in the country to start their season with a game against Georgia Tech on Friday. But all three missed the game in Shanghai because the three were arrested and questioned by police after an incident in a shopping center in Hangzhou, where both teams visited in the days leading up to the game.

It was feared that Ball and his teammates would need to stay in China for upwards of another fortnight, and the three did not leave China with their teams over the weekend.