Lonzo Ball Had A Bizarre Cameo On ‘Fuller House,’ And Kyle Kuzma Couldn’t Believe It

#NBA Jumpstart #Fuller House #LA Lakers
Associate Editor
12.23.17

Netflix

Lonzo Ball‘s last year or so has been rather weird, whether it’s been because of basically anything that happens with his family, or if it’s because he’s had some growing pains during his rookie campaign. So it only makes sense that it would take one more bizarre turn before 2017 ends, thanks to the people behind Fuller House.

Ball appeared on the reboot of the classic sitcom Full House and was part of the weirdest two minutes of television you will watch this year. Among other things, he puts his bare foot on someone’s coffee table, his foot gets compared to that of D.J. Tanner-Fuller, and once that’s over, the two get in a push-up contest.

I am purposely being rather vague on the details because I implore you to watch the entire clip. It’s amazing. Also, if you are a fan of the show and do not want spoilers, you should skip watching this video.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Fuller House#LA Lakers
TAGSFuller Housekyle kuzmaLA LAKERSLonzo BallNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 4 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP