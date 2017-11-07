Lonzo Ball Is Getting Advice From Magic Johnson On His Early-Season Struggles

Lonzo Ball came into the NBA with as much hype as any rookie we’ve seen in some time, so it’s not a surprise that some people have taken pretty strong stances on his early season struggles. Through 10 games, Ball is doing a solid job setting up his teammates and grabbing rebounds, but he’s had a really tough time putting the ball through the hoop.

Ball is averaging 8.8 points per game. He’s hitting 29.9 percent of his shots from the field and 23.4 percent of his threes. His quickness and shooting form were both concerns coming into the league, and through the small sample size of 10 games, those concerns have been valid.

So when Ball went to Magic Johnson for some coaching, the Lakers’ president of basketball operations had some advice on how he can fix his jumper.

